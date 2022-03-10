Two South Burlington elementary schools look a bit boxier and a bit beiger since students returned from break.
Eight new trailers are officially on site at Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School, the solution officials settled on after months of ruminating how to manage increasingly cramped classrooms and mushrooming enrollment.
The trailers are a “stopgap measure” in the district’s short-term plan to bring “immediate relief” to the schools which are over-capacity by state guidelines, said superintendent David Young. Both Orchard and Rick Marcotte have more than 100 students over the state-recommended 85 percent capacity.
Growing enrollment would be good news if the schools had the space. But as it is, more students and more staff means less and less room to support student needs in classrooms, cafeterias, gyms and other spaces kids gather.
Those actual numbers don’t count future enrollment, which is projected to continue increasing as more housing comes on the market.
“I’m a little bit worried of course, and the community knows this, about continued enrollment increases. If it happens over the next year, then it’s going to have a little bit more of some anxiety that comes with that,” Young told school board members in February as he discussed the new trailers, which were chosen through a citizen committee process throughout the fall and winter.
The trailers will be on campus through the end of this school year and not used next school year, although if well-kept they could stay in good condition for years, according to director of operations and finance Gary Marckres. The total cost was $57,800 and came out of the current fiscal year budget, he said.
The mid-term solution, which Young and the committee are still working through, will likely include zero emission modular buildings instead of trailers — prefabricated buildings that would be constructed off-site, delivered to the campuses in chunks and erected like giant Legos.
The district is working with partner Vermont Energy Investment Corporation to create school-suitable modular units that would provide a more permanent solution, including running water, electricity, heating and cooling, and restrooms. The trailers will only have electricity, heating and cooling.
Both Orchard and Rick Marcotte house the district’s youngest learners, pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, in addition to Gertrude Chamberlin School, which is still under recommended capacity at 269 students. While Orchard is at 441 students and Rick Marcotte is at 415, both are projected to grow next year each by about seven students, respectively.
South Burlington High School and F.H. Tuttle Middle School, once thought to be at the top of the priority list in terms of schools needing some rehabilitation, have been knocked down to third and fourth place — although they’re still in the grand facilities plan.
Back in 2020, district officials hoped to build an athletic complex and a joint middle and high school through a $210 million bond proposal, but voters rejected the bid by a wide margin. The plan, built on years of planning, would have accommodated a growing number of students — up to 1,050 in the high school and 640 in the middle school, according to school officials at the time.
In the last 10 years, South Burlington has grown roughly 13 percent — about 2,388 new people — and Chittenden County has grown about 7 percent, according to U.S. Census data released in August.
But addressing the middle and high schools are part of the long-term facilities plan. In the short-term, the trailers in all their boxy, beige glory will have to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.