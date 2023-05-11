Earlier this week, the memorial bench for late Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School principal Karsten Schlenter was dedicated.
Schlenter’s daughter, Alyssa Schlenter, former superintendent David Young and Margaret Pasqual, who headed the memorial bench committee, all spoke lovingly about the late principal. The bench will be a permanent fixture on the grounds of the middle school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.