Ten students from Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School competed at the MathCounts regional competition, held Feb. 8 at the University of Vermont’s Innovation Hall.
MathCounts is a national middle school coaching and competitive mathematics program that promotes mathematics achievement through a series of fun and engaging “bee” style contests.
Four of the 10 Tuttle students were part of the school’s A Team. Six others competed as individuals: Jackson Goodman, Will Goyette, Richard Jiang, Elizabeth Nashtol, Iola Parry and Hasan Azhar Karim Syed.
The first part of the MathCounts event is comprised of a written competition where the students work on math problems which are scored independently. The second part is for the official teams of four, with one team allotted per school. Winning the team competition was Tuttle’s A Team, Hammad Ali, Trent Biaza, Harrison Chamberlin and Emma Xia.
Of the about 78 competitors, the 12 who scored the highest during the independent sections of the written portion competition made it to the countdown round, where two students competed head-to-head in front of spectators. Four Tuttle students made it into this round including Hammad Ali, Trent Biaza, Harrison Chamberlin and Will Goyette, with Ali coming in second.
“Each written round the questions got harder, but it was fun,” said seventh-grader Goyette. “I was proud watching my teammates in the countdown round.”
The team is coached by FHTMS Verve Para-educator and Mathcounts Advisor Wynne Poleman.
Next up is the state championship March 13 at VTC in Randolph.
Submitted by Elizabeth Bickford Wells, FHTMS PTO