The South Burlington High School math team zoomed into first place for the school year, competing at a series of meets virtually.
The Greater Burlington Math League ended the season, consisting of five meets monitored remotely, on March 9. While the South Burlington team was disappointed last year when COVID-19 cut their season short and they ended in a tie with Essex High School, the team ended this year on a high note, winning four out of five meets according to coach Jean Ohlson.
The students took home multiple individual awards as well. Cindy Yang not only placed first in the advanced math and geometry categories but won first in the overall individual competition. Also in the overall individual competition, Kenny Chamberlain placed third, Sriram Sethuraman placed fourth and Saksham Bhardwaj placed eighth.
“All these students work diligently to maintain excellence in mathematics through additional study. I am very proud of all of them and their efforts,” said Ohlson.
The students who participated this year included Will Balkan, Saksham Bhardwaj, Simon Cafiero, Kenny Chamberlain, Josie Kummer, Deepika Muthuswamy, Sriram Sethuraman, Ranjani Sethuraman, Cindy Yang, Hammad Ali, Hiba Ali and Luke Fitzgerald.
