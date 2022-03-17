South Burlington schools are almost back to “normal.” Face masks are officially optional everywhere in the district except while riding the school bus.
The school board passed a motion last week nixing the mask mandate starting Monday, trailing behind other school districts in Vermont which dropped their mandates like flies in response to recent state and national guidance for COVID-19 recovery.
An amendment to keep masks required on school buses was added after Mark Gabel, a bus driver in the district, argued that many district drivers are older and that such a tight, packed space as a bus makes transmission of the virus more likely.
The motion to otherwise drop masks passed 4-1, with member Alex McHenry voting nay out of concern for students and teachers not yet vaccinated. McHenry has been a proponent of considering a vaccination mandate, since other vaccines like those for rubella, measles and mumps are required, but the board has not taken up the issue.
“My concern right now is we’re not following the science; we’re following our exhaustion with the pandemic. If we want to follow the science, we have to get everyone vaccinated,” McHenry said at the special board meeting March 9. “We cannot just wish it away. My concern is that we’re at the point we’re wishing it away.”
His motion to drop the mask mandate except for folks who are unvaccinated failed as other board members expressed privacy and enforcement concerns.
South Burlington follows the suit of many other districts in Chittenden County and across the state, with many districts dropping the requirement weeks ago.
Rice Memorial High School, a private catholic high school in South Burlington, was the first school to drop a mask mandate in Chittenden County starting Feb. 28. As of last week, Champlain Valley School District has been mask-optional, and Burlington School District also dropped its mask requirement.
The end of mask mandates comes after Gov. Phil Scott and the Vermont Agency of Education kicked off March by announcing the state would no longer issue school-related recommendations for COVID-19. The new guidance tells schools to follow the Vermont Department of Health’s guidance, which does not recommend masking in public indoor spaces as of March 14.
As the most populous area in Vermont, Chittenden County still has the highest case count in the state at 416. Throughout the state, 17 people are currently hospitalized and 608 people have died since March 2020.
Despite supporting making face masks optional, South Burlington school board member Kate Bailey emphasized that masks should still be considered a worthwhile “tool in our toolbox” and that not everyone has the luxury of choosing whether to mask or not.
“When we say, ‘The sky isn’t falling,’ what we mean is the sky isn’t falling for everybody at the same time, but it’s still falling for some people. We still are going to have folks who are sick,” Bailey said, adding that for folks who are immunocompromised or pregnant, who work in high-risk settings or who have children under age five, the choice to wear a mask “is not equal for everybody.”
“I want to be clear: masks are going to be part of our lives. COVID-19 is going to be part of our lives,” Bailey said.
Still, she and a majority of other board members agreed that the benefits reaped for students and staff, in terms of social emotional health and in teaching, outweighed the potential negatives.
The mask mandate on school buses will expire at the end of the current school year.
