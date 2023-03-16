A group of 22 students representing six Vermont high schools participated in the 14th annual Vermont Brain Bee at the University of Vermont’s Larner College of Medicine on Feb. 11.
Competitors in the event are tested on their knowledge about the brain, nervous system and how people function.
Skylar Foster, a student at Burlington Technical Center who is also a senior at Mount Mansfield Union High School, captured first place. She will go on to compete in the national Brain Bee Championship at the University of California Irvine in April.
Her teammates, Corey Wemple, a senior at Champlain Valley Union High School and Vaughn Larkin, a senior at South Burlington High School, tied for second place.
Emma Blanchard, a junior representing South Burlington High School, took third.
The Team Award went to Burlington Technical Center.
In addition to Burlington Technical Center, participating schools included CVU, Rice Memorial High School, St. Johnsbury Academy, South Burlington High School and Windham Regional Tech Center/Brattleboro.
The daylong event featured written and practical examinations — including real brain specimens — and case presentations by neuropsychologists Sharon Leach, Ph.D. and Abigail Ryan Ph.D.
“The cases presented this year involved developmental issues of autism, attention, anxiety and dementia,” Leach said. “Many of the students showed they were learning to think clinically by generating questions about the possible differential diagnoses presented in the cases.”
