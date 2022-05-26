Nicolas Rinelli, a student at South Burlington High School, has been awarded the Gold Medal and special recognition on the National German Exam Honor Roll for outstanding performance on the 2022 exam for high schoolers.
Lukas Berger, also a student at South Burlington, received the Bronze Medal for his performance on the exam this year.
Rinelli and Berger received the awards after scoring in the 90th and 70th percentiles, respectively, on the level two national German exam sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of German.
Over 15,200 students participated in the exam this year. The National German Exam, now in its 62nd year, rewards students through an extensive prize program and provides a means of comparing students in all regions of the U.S. The association is dedicated to the advancement and improvement of the teaching of language, literature and culture of German-speaking countries.
Rinelli and Berger are students of Polly Vanderputten, German teacher at South Burlington High School.
