All South Burlington School District schools have tested positive for lead in at least one tap following state-mandated testing passed under Act 66.
“We’ve turned those faucets off and we’re replacing them as quickly as we can,” superintendent David Young said. Replacements and additional testing will be funded by the Agency of Natural Resources.
Act 66, passed last legislative session, requires all Vermont school districts, supervisory unions, independent schools and childcare providers to test their drinking and cooking water for lead. It mandates that water sources found with lead in excess of 4 parts per billion (ppb) be removed from service until the amount of lead is reduced or eliminated.
Schools were grouped to be tested between September 2019 and Dec. 31, 2020.
“What we know right now is that 20% of Vermont Schools have been tested,” Young said. “Of those 20% tested, 80% have tested positive.”
Last session, the legislature lowered the lead action level from 15 ppb to 4 ppb.
“It’s a much lower threshold than it used to be,” Young said. He added that the standard for bottled water is below 5 ppb.
Getting the lead out
In the South Burlington School District, 26 taps tested positive for lead in excess of 4 ppb. Gary Marckres, the district’s director of operations and financial management says officials believe the problem lies in the faucets. Removal of the affected faucets has begun, and Marckres expects it will wrap up by the end of the month, and will be followed by flushing and retesting.
All told, Marckres said it could take about 45–60 days to get the taps back in service.
“It’s not interfering with district operations significantly,” he said. However, he acknowledged, it is an inconvenience to have some of the fixtures out of service.
Several taps within the school cafeterias tested positive for lead in excess of 4 ppb. But, Marckres said there is a tap in each cafeteria that did not test positive, so operations are not greatly affected there.
Marckres noted that prior to lead testing, the school had employed a technique of flushing the water before using it for cooking.
All the district’s schools have notified parents and guardians of the lead test results. They will keep families informed as faucets are replaced and retested, according to Young.
Why lead?
According to Young, old plumbing techniques may be to blame for lead levels in the drinking water. In the past, lead was used to solder joints in pipes. When water sits in those joints the lead can seep into it.
Older schools, Young said, face challenges like lead in the drinking water, PCBs – a chlorine compound, asbestos and radon. Which is why, in part, the district has conducted master planning and visioning, Young said.
In newer construction, PVC pipes have been used, helping avoid problems with lead in drinking water.
According to the Vermont Department of Health website, there is no “safe level” of lead in the body. What’s more, children absorb lead into their systems more easily than adults do.
“Lead can slow down growth, impair development and learning and can cause behavior problems,” the department’s website says.
But fixing the problem of lead in the drinking water is easy and low-cost, it adds. The department also notes that children can be exposed to lead from a variety of sources and mediums including lead-based paint, toys, keys, jewelry and contaminated soil.
By testing and replacing taps with lead in excess of 4 ppb, the Vermont Department of Health says it “will be certain that any exposure from drinking water at a school has been identified and reduced.”