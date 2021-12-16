Can nostalgia feel uncomfortable or mournful? Looking at how South Burlington school officials used federal relief funds to patch the fallout of COVID-19 feels a little that way.
It recalls the early pandemic days of spring 2020 and the hectic return to schools in the fall, when times were even more uncertain than today.
Now approaching the two-year anniversary of the start of the pandemic, school officials’ proposal for how to use the third and biggest allocation of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money highlights persisting strains on school staff and students, giving a peek into the effects expected to linger past summer break.
In three separate federal relief packages — the CARES Act, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act — the federal government allocated funds for the nation’s schools, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or more commonly as ESSER, each carrying a deadline with the final end date looming in 2024.
South Burlington’s slice amounts to $4,838,325, small in comparison to heavyweights like Rutland City School District with $17,403,183, Burlington School District with $21,481,827 and Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union with $24,814,549, the biggest of all. The dispersal of federal funds to schools was in part determined by the number of local families living in poverty, according to the South Burlington school’s website.
The first chunk of funding, $352,101 went largely to paying back salaries and benefits for South Burlington’s virtual learning teachers and corresponding long-term substitutes. In fall 2020, students had the option to learn remotely through the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative. Each participating district pitched in a few teachers for online classes through the cooperative and received a certain number of spots for students in return.
In South Burlington, 198 students across the district opted in along with nine district teachers. This meant that the district had to fill in nine additional teaching positions for in-person learners. Officials did not make the virtual learning option available to South Burlington students this year.
Second round, moving forward
In the second round of funding, $1,382,740 went to a more varied list of sources, showing some of the major lifts school staff shouldered to return kids to classrooms and the burgeoning effects of the pandemic on mental health.
The grant report includes new technology, such as student internet, livestream subscriptions and webinars, at $29,500; sanitation supplies at $120,000; summer school and extended education supports at $139,130; salaries and benefits for bus drivers delivering school meals and bus fuel at $35,500; and salaries and benefits for staff supporting vulnerable populations at $27,000.
At $459,080, maintaining operations and employment is the biggest line item, which includes salaries and benefits for support staff reopening schools; heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacements; tent rentals; camping chairs for outdoor learning; and a consultant to assist with hiring a director of equity.
The priciest item is also something difficult to quantify. Academic learning loss clocks in at $501,454, with much of the money set aside for additional hours and days that staff picked up to meet student needs, not to mention the hiring of more nurses and screeners to conduct COVID testing.
Another $37,500 went to existing guidance counselors who took on increased hours during school reopening.
In the current proposal, a flexible draft that officials say will change as the community provides survey feedback, this need for mental health support is even clearer.
A social emotional learning coordinator, social emotional coaches, guidance counselors, home and school clinicians and an occupational therapist are all included in the proposal. Some are new positions, some added hours to existing employees, but all would go to support both students and staff.
“We have to build a system so that kids are able to have their needs met in their classroom rather than having to have extra supports all the time,” Joanne Godek, director of educational support systems, said, explaining the positions as layered, from broad building supports to teacher and family supports.
“You want each classroom teacher to understand how they can create an environment, working with some kids who have never even lived without COVID so they can feel safe and comfortable in their classroom. That means maybe not doing business as usual and maybe it means doing something a little bit different that they’re not used, so they might need some coaching around it,” she said.
An assistant superintendent and assistant elementary principals are also included in the draft proposal, to absorb some of the increased work that administrative staff have taken on during the pandemic. They’ve been triaging for the last two years rather than working proactively.
“Educators, I can’t emphasize this enough, need support to meet increased social, emotional and academic needs of all students,” executive director of learning Violet Nichols said.
Superintendent David Young explained that elementary principals have even more work on their plates with enrollment about to burst at two district schools, Orchard School and Rick Marcotte School — a problem that exacerbates COVID impacts.
In October, the superintendent announced new demographic data indicating that both elementary schools would soon be over-capacity. Orchard has 441 students and Rick Marcotte has 415. At the state-recommended 85-percent capacity, Orchard should have 350 students and Rick Marcotte should have 323, Young said.
“It’s not just a little blip here; it’s one that doesn’t just go away,” he said.
While that issue is being dissected in a district subcommittee and will likely return to the school board at an upcoming meeting, Young hopes assistant principals can help share the burden for elementary schools.
“With COVID, whether it’s contact tracing, whether it’s behavior escalation, we’ve definitely seen an increase in more dysregulated behavior by kids and so that typically falls right back onto the administrator,” Young said. “Having some additional support for principals would be to really help ensure that kids are getting what they need, and the principal is able to focus on celebrating and supporting good instruction.”
All three chunks of funding feed into how the school district crafts the local budget, which is currently in the works. While the district has held a series of community budget forums, the school board has not yet voted to approve a final budget draft.
To sustain some positions in the federal funding proposal, school officials will have to think about how the positions will be funded when the money stream ceases. While administrators have been “walking them together, both local and recovery dollars,” Young explained that the proposed federal funding won’t be embedded into the school budget presentation but presented separately to avoid confusion.
“We’re trying to put in place things that are going to help catch students up, if you will, but catching up is not always easy because you can’t compress,” Young said. “So many people in the district, primarily those that are front facing kids, are working really, really hard in very tough environments with a lot of compassion, and that really needs to be recognized and celebrated and supported.”
This third allocation of funding expires September 2024. A survey seeking community feedback will be open indefinitely and is available on the school district’s Recovery Planning and ESSER Funds information site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.