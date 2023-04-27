Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School English and language arts teacher Elisabeth Siddle and librarian Amy Blauvelt hosted a community read and book discussion.
The book, “One Last Shot” by John David Anderson, is about a middle school boy struggling to find his place in his family and his passion until he discovers miniature golf.
Everyone is invited to read along with the students and then join a student-led discussion on Wednesday, May 24, from 2:15-3:45 p.m. in the library at the middle school.
