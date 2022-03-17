Nineteen high school students across Vermont were selected as school champions in the 2022 statewide Poetry Out Loud competition and advanced to the state finals March 14 at the Barre Opera House.
Poetry Out Loud is a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry — both classic and contemporary — through memorization, performance and competition. Since the program began in 2005, more than four million students across the country have participated.
In Vermont in 2022, 75 teachers from 19 schools across the state registered to bring the program to their classrooms, reaching more than 2,500 students.
While in-person attendance is limited at the event, it will be livestreamed on the Vermont Poetry Out Loud Facebook page.
All 2022 judges are distinguished poets and performers. They are Sarah Audsley, poet; Susan Haefner, actor and teaching artist; John Hadden, actor and teaching artist; and Vera Escaja Heiss, former Vermont Poetry Out Loud champion.
Contestants will be evaluated on physical presence, voice and articulation, evidence of understanding, dramatic appropriateness, accuracy and overall performance.
A state champion and one runner-up will be named, and participants with the five highest cumulative scores will be recognized.
The state champion receives $200 and advances to the national finals where $50,000 in awards and school stipends are distributed. The school of the state champion receives $500 for the purchase of poetry materials.
The first runner-up in each state receives $100, with $200 for their school or organization. The Poetry Foundation provides and administers the monetary prizes.
The 2022 national semifinals will take place on Sunday, May 1, with the top nine semifinalists advancing to the finals on June 5.
Both the semifinals and finals will stream live at arts.gov.
Vermont Poetry Out Loud is supported by the Poetry Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts and the state.
Here’s a partial list of school champions:
Champlain Valley Union High School, Alex Wemple
Harwood Union High School, Holden Stephenson
Hazen Union High School, Maddison Hayden
Lyndon Institute, Oak Clarke
Peoples Academy, Andi Tisdell
Rice Memorial High School, Anouk Von Bernewitz
South Burlington High School, Gianna Morin
St. Johnsbury Academy, Madison Wilson
Stratton Mountain School, Max Hack
Vermont Commons, Amelia Foster
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.