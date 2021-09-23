A new director of drama will grace the stage at South Burlington High school this year.
Julia DiFerdinando, a University of Vermont theater alum and the creative director of the Vermont Comedy Club, was recently hired to lead the department. She will serve as the producer for the high school’s annual Key Club Talent Night and team up with the high school’s choral director, Aimee Bushey, for the fall musical.
At the Vermont Comedy Club, DiFerdinando teaches improv and develops the club’s creative content.
The high school normally presents two plays each year, which usually includes a musical. School theater, along with everything else, was canceled when the pandemic began in 2020, but last school year students performed an online radio play and one act plays, as well as held music and choral performances.
This year, students will continue performing arts while incorporating COVID-19 safety protocols.
DiFerdinando takes over for Gail Kilkelly who held the position for the past few years, according to high school principal Patrick Burke.
