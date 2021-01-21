Students in nearby Essex are working to plant trees this year to offset Essex High School’s paper usage.
They hope to plant 270 trees in April to compensate for the school’s use and will work with other organizations to continue their efforts.
The program, called Tree-plenish, helps students host their own tree-planting events and ask locals to request trees be planted in their yards.
To request a tree visit tree-plenishevents.org/essex.
