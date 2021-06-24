Kimberly Norris of South Burlington received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting and financial management from Bucknell University.
The following South Burlington students graduated with degrees from Vermont Tech College on June 18: Shannon Machavern, dental hygiene; Caitlin Brouillard, nursing; Abraham Chandler, nursing; Katie Gaulin, nursing; Emily LaPlant, nursing; Eren Taskiran, nursing; Sydney Watkin, nursing; Kyle Keating, professional pilot technology; and Anthony Simanskas, paramedicine.
Bachelor’s degrees were conferred on the following students from South Burlington at graduation ceremonies at the University of Vermont June 9: Stephanie Aydinyan, Omar Badra, Sade Bolger, Katie Bose, Alexander Briggs, Colin Bushweller, Marco Cepeda, Olivia Cook-Churchill, Ryan Croxford, Shreya Dave, Harrison Davis, Cindy Do, Julia Finnegan, Nathan Gaboriault, Noah Gilbert-Fuller, Stella Goodman, Chloe Grant, Mary Guyette, Jen Houghton, Asa Hurd, Cheryl Keough, Sophia Khosravi, Brandon Lee (summa cum laude), Sophie Lee, Holly McLoughlin, Lily McNamara, Clarissa Mae Morrical, Aras Noori Nekouei, Chloe O’Brien (cum laude), Sean Palombo, Robert Peniowich, Carleton Plourde, Oliver Reckord-Groten, Daniel Reid, Madison Richland, Mateo Riofrio, Nathaniel Rodrigue-Hotchkiss, Carolyne Sandoval, Megan Scagnelli of South Burlington (cum laude), Mehul Shah (cum laude), Laura Smith, Olivia Smith, Josie Toof, Melissa Valgoi, Alexis Walker, John Weinheimer (magna cum laude), Hope Williams, Kyle Williams, and Noah Zhou (cum laude).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.