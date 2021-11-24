The following students from Shelburne were named to the summer 2021 honors list at the Community College of Vermont: Paolo Ciampa, Christi Koenig, Numair Nasir and Anna Rowland.
The following students from South Burlington were named to the summer 2021 honors list at the Community College of Vermont: Faith Baker, Kristen Flynn, Amanda Reid, Iris Robert, Michael Tatro and Veliaiani White.
Chelsea Neri of South Burlington was recently initiated into the honor society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society. Neri was initiated at University of South Alabama.
Caleb Levan graduated from Coastal Carolina University with nearly 350 students during its in-person summer 2021 commencement, Aug. 6. He was a communication major from South Burlington.
