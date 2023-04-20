Gold medalist

Stephen Rogers, a senior at South Burlington High School and Center for Technology in Essex won the gold medal for the SkillsUSA competition this year in the engineering technology and design category.
He and two other students built a working prototype for a prosthetic hand. The trio will compete in the national competition in Atlanta in June. Rogers competed and received a gold medal in the additive manufacturing category in Vermont last year and placed ninth in the country at nationals. More at bit.ly/3GFyJhm.
