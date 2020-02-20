Cookie season is here, with choice treats up for grabs. The Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains announced the beginning of cookie booth sales.
New this year are Lemon-Ups, a lemon cookie featuring messages inspired by Girl Scout entrepreneurs – mantras like “I am a go-getter,” and “I am an innovator.”
The Girl Scout Cookie Program “teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success,” according to a release.
Look for local scouts starting Feb. 20 and running through March 30. Find your local stash at girlscoutcookies.org or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on your smartphone.