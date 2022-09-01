South Burlington students will be riding to school pollution-free this year, thanks to four new electric buses that have joined the school district’s fleet.
Vehicle-to-grid bus chargers will also allow the buses to provide stored energy to the grid during energy peaks, which further reduces carbon emissions and costs for all Green Mountain Power customers across Vermont.
“We are excited to be able to offer our students the opportunity to ride on emissions-free transportation for the first time in our district’s history,” South Burlington School District communications coordinator Corey Burdick said. “We will have two electric buses on route this fall with two more anticipated soon. This initiative furthers the district’s goals around climate change mitigation and is in alignment with the ways we have been partnering with the city on renewable energy. Our local partners helped make this a reality and we can’t wait to see our students’ reactions on the first day of school.”
To help fund the project, the school district received a grant of $965,000 through the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation with funding from Vermont’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust Funds. The power company provided additional incentives toward the buses and chargers based on the amount of carbon emissions the project is expected to reduce — the equivalent of taking 905 gas-powered cars off the road.
“We are pleased to apply settlement funding toward cleaner air and a brighter future for Vermont’s students,” said Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner John Beling. “The electric school buses deployed in South Burlington will reduce the risk of exposure to harmful diesel emissions for the students, bus drivers, schools, and communities they serve.”
Highland Electric Fleets provides all the equipment and services needed to implement the project and keep the buses running smoothly, making the upgrade to electric simple and affordable.
“By removing the upfront cost and complexity, we help districts across the country upgrade to electric buses that can reliably transport students and also provide power to local electric grids during periods of peak demand,” said Ben Schutzman, vice president of fleet operations at Highland.
Green Mountain Power provided $55,000 to help with the switch.The school district will also share energy with the grid during peak energy use times.
