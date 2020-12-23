Nyasha Rutanhira has attended South Burlington schools since kindergarten, and has never had a teacher of color.
She now attends the city’s high school.
She doesn’t think raising the Black Lives Matter flag year-round will fix the racism embedded in the South Burlington School District, but she calls it a first step.
At a school board meeting Dec. 16, Student Justice Union vice president Raphaela Sulley, a member of the class of 2023, and student council representative Matthew Vigneau joined Rutanhira, also a union and student council member, to propose raising the Black Lives Matter flag at South Burlington High School all year long, not just for the month of February as it stands.
The meeting’s agenda originally allotted 20 minutes to discuss the matter, but a tidal wave of comments from students, staff and community members extended the discussion by two hours.
“As we watch other schools raise the flag, we see support and stance in solidarity with students of color, allies and faculty. We hope the board will take action in order to let students, families, community members, faculty and staff of color know that they matter all year round — not just during the month of February,” Rutanhira read aloud.
For Sulley, the flag means solidarity. “To me it shows justice and peace. It also shows that if we raise it, then it’s a first step into justice and peace for the community,” she said.
“The whole point of the BLM movement is to say that black lives haven’t mattered in the past and we are trying to make them matter more to people. That’s really important to me, because they haven’t mattered,” said Rutanhira.
In the ensuing two-hour discussion, alum students of color expressed pain and frustration with the school board’s glacial pace in the fight against systemic racism; teachers argued that the flag should be raised at all five schools year-round; students described feeling unrepresented and stereotyped in the curriculum; and more contended that students of color shouldn’t have to shoulder anti-racist activism or educate their white peers alone, as they often do.
“I don’t think that students of color should have to come groveling to a board that’s completely white, who hold a lot of power, to ask for something as simple as raising the flag,” said Abby Klein, a first-grade teacher at Orchard School. She also questioned how the board could expect elementary students to do the same kind of activism and footwork, in order to fly the flag, urging the board to raise the flag at all five schools year-round.
“I know raising the flag is a very performative gesture but at the same time it is a symbol to our BIPOC students — of which we have many at Orchard — that their lives matter. Even though it is a step, it’s still important to say, ‘We see you. You matter. You’re important to us,’” Klein said.
BIPOC is an acronym that stands for Black, Indigenous and people of color.
Board members seemed baffled at the outpouring of stories and criticism. Board member Brian Minier asked Rutanhira and Sulley if they’d experienced any pushback while asking for signatures for their petition.
Rutanhira responded by reading a comment to the petition which disparaged George Floyd and Breonna Taylor — two Black people murdered by police earlier this year — and claimed that the Black Lives Matter movement is full of terrorists, vandals and murderers.
“That’s some pushback that we got,” she said, pausing. “In my opinion, that’s not okay.”
In 2018, the board granted an action for students to raise the flag during the month of February to celebrate Black History Month.
Board member Elizabeth Fitzgerald expressed her frustration at the lack of anti-racist work in the district over the past two years.
“It’s frustrating for me to hear again, two or three years later, that this raising of the flag for an additional 11 months of the year is a first step,” said Fitzgerald. “Some issues that the students brought up about the curriculum and staffing were brought up years ago and I trust that there’s been progress but to continue to hear the symbolism of a ‘first step’ — it’s frustrating as a board member.”
Vigneau explained to board members why he, Rutanhira and Sulley felt like raising the flag year-round would still be step one, even though the board granted a motion in 2018 to allow students to raise the flag during Black History Month.
“The reason why it seems like a first step is because in a way it is. We pivot the spotlight to whatever the hot-button issue of the day is and we tend to leave the issue of racism in the corner,” said Vigneau. “I think that what we’re trying to do here in outlining a clear action plan, is to drag it kicking and screaming, the issue of racism, into the light so we can try to deal with the problem.”
For second and third steps, Rutanhira and Sulley suggested hiring more teachers of color; teaching the history of people of color as core subjects — not electives; and diversifying the teaching perspective.
Sulley asked the district to reinstate classes that were slashed in this year’s budget cuts, including Race and American Society.
“We just learn about the white perspective, it’s never from a Black person’s perspective,” explained Rutanhira. “We don’t read about Black people succeeding... We see ourselves not as success stories, because that’s what we read and learn about. So how do our white peers see us? That perspective goes into the world when we leave school: we’re not seen as equals.”
Cole Gilder, a South Burlington alum tuning into the meeting, echoed Rutanhira and Sulley’s experiences.
“It’s dangerous to cut classes like Race and American Society because you are epitomizing the institutional racism you think you are eradicating or attempting to eradicate,” said Gilder. “The idea of Black History Month disappoints me because it’s an escape for white folks to paint themselves as activists when in reality its performative and tone deaf.”
The school board expressed unanimous support for raising the Black Lives Matter flag year-round at the high school but did not take action at the meeting because it would be in violation of open meeting law — Chair Bridget Burkhardt explained that the board is required to warn an agenda action, but the board agreed to add the action to a Jan. 5 agenda.
Burkhardt said she supported raising the flag at all five schools year-round but suggested the board discuss further in January.
