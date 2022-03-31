Holly Rouelle has wanted to be a teacher since she was in third grade. Over the years, she’s worn different hats as a preschool and kindergarten teacher, political science student, school board member, assistant principal and principal — or “Queencipal” per her Twitter handle — of Gertrude Chamberlin Elementary School.
Now, she’s added another hat: Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year.
“This honor is a Chamberlain school honor. I think it speaks to not my leadership so much as everyone’s leadership. I think that’s what we do at Chamberlain, we all come together,” Rouelle said, creditingd her “incredible staff” as the backbone of the South Burlington elementary school. “It’s just a stellar team and definitely my second family.”
Rouelle, a St. Johnsbury native, has helmed Chamberlin for 11 years, during which she’s grown the school’s positive behavior intervention support system, a foundation of student and staff social emotional health, and championed racial equity education, according to nomination letters penned by her staff.
“I am thankful every day for Holly’s courage and willingness to be vulnerable during a time when change only happens when leaders and dedicated educators shine a light on what is good and what is right,” wrote Dean Melen, a counselor at Chamberlin, in his nomination.
Rouelle’s favorite part of her job is connecting with the Chamberlin families, she said.
“They’re hard-working people. They are people who love their children and are doing the best that they can. It’s just a really magical place,” she said. “Once you become a teacher in South Burlington, you don’t leave because it’s such a great community.”
The Vermont Principals’ Association announced honorees in late March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.