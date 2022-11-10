Eagle Scout designs school’s new sign

Tyler Loiselle was recently awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
Loiselle has been Scouting for 11 years. To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, Loiselle had to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, as well as fulfill multiple other requirements. Loiselle earned 39 merit badges and three Eagle Palms — bronze, gold and silver — signifying additional achievement and a superior demonstration of commitment, leadership and ability.
Loiselle’s Eagle Scout project consisted of fundraising, designing and installing new signage for Vermont Commons School’s two campus buildings. The project included building and planting garden beds surrounding the signs and installing lighting. Fundraising efforts surpassed the cost of the project, and he made a sizeable contribution to the school’s current capital campaign to support additional improvements.
“We are so proud of Tyler’s accomplishments,” said Dexter Mahaffey, head of school. “Tyler has left an incredible legacy, and we are honored that he chose to benefit Vermont Commons through his Eagle Scout project.”
Loiselle, a member of the Class of 2023 at the South Burlington school, lives in Milton with his parents, Lance and Jennifer Loiselle.
