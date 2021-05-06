Violet Nichols, of Shelburne, will join the South Burlington School District as executive director of learning on July 1, following the exit of Michael Martin, who holds the job now.
Nichols, a native Vermonter, currently works as the director of learning and technology at Addison Northwest School District where she said many of her duties are similar.
“This is the work that I do, this is the work that I love,” she said.
Nichols started out her career as an elementary teacher but has worked in a number of education roles, from math coach to administrator, in places as far as California and Peru.
In South Burlington, she’s looking forward to “expanding opportunities for students in new and creative ways,” using what she’s learned about education around the world to build on existing systems.
“South Burlington has incredible infrastructure already and they’re doing really exciting, ground-breaking work,” she said.
One of the ways she hopes to expand student opportunities is through student internships.
“Engaging community partners and giving Vermont students a leg-up on job experience,” she said. “Could high school students get credits for internships going into college? What opportunities can we create for them here?”
Equity is often an issue with internships and similar opportunities, and is important to tackle, she added.
At Addison Northwest, Nichols has been conducting an equity audit, examining practices and policies through different lenses and searching for gaps.
“Who in the pandemic was able to take the AP exams or the SATs? The students whose parents had means who could drive students to tests,” she said. Students on individualized education plans or who qualify for free and reduced lunch have also not been engaging with school during the pandemic at the same level as others, she noted.
In July, Nichols will take over supervision of South Burlington’s school committees on mindfulness, resilience and antiracism, where staff are asking some similar questions.
“I’ve been leading our teams here in the same professional development as Mike and his teams. I’m going in with a shared lens, shared trainings, shared language — that’ll be helpful in referencing the same frameworks,” she explained.
Superintendent David Young welcomed Nichols in a statement: “I believe she will continue to build on the work we have done to date and will be focused on ways for us to continue to improve student learning opportunities.”
The outgoing director of learning, Michael Martin, will move on after three years with the district to a position with the Rowland Foundation.
