After sophomore Anzhela Cannizzaro joined the South Burlington School District’s committee on anti-trauma and resiliency, she hoped to use her student voice to make change.
“Almost like the Lorax, a little advocate for students,” she said.
The district’s Resilient Schools committee is one of three, in addition to committees on Mindfulness and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which Superintendent David Young resurrected last winter.
They were “rebooted” to ensure that professional learning is reflected in the curriculum and in the classroom, according to an April monitoring report, and charged with developing concrete strategies to move the community “beyond pilot initiatives and pockets of innovation.”
While Young assured that work on these issues has been underway for a while, he said the district has not yet reached its goals.
“As a district we’ve been at this for a good number of years. That does not mean that we’re at where we want to be,” said Young. This includes the hiring and retention of staff members of color — something about which students and staff alike have shared concerns.
“From a diversity standpoint, we’re trying to make sure that we’re including our colleagues of color. Unfortunately, we have very, very few colleagues of color,” said Michael Martin, executive director of learning and overseer of the committees alongside Joanne Godek, director of educational support systems.
This gap came up at an April 7 school board meeting, when board member Travia Childs asked how many people of color sat on the committees.
Out of 30 plus members, at most four staff and one student of color are involved, said Martin.
Each committee is composed of about 10-12 members from across the district, as well as a couple student members, chosen following an application process.
“How can they talk about racism if they don’t know what students are going through day by day?” asked Childs.
For Xusana Davis, the state of Vermont’s executive director of racial equity, ensuring “meaningful inclusion” in both the faculty and student body is essential in moving the needle.
“It’s just critically important that we are tailoring these efforts in a way that gets at the root cause and doesn’t just continue to place responsibility or thoughtfulness on the people who are experiencing harm but rather on people who are in positions where they may be perpetuating it or have the power to intervene,” she said.
And amongst mindfulness, resilience and equity, there’s a lot of overlap.
Mindfulness
So, what exactly is mindfulness? For Fiona Connors, a French teacher at F. H. Tuttle Middle School, the practice is about identifying emotions and using tools to practice emotional regulation. Yes, she does yoga and recharges in nature, but on a personal level, she often struggles with embracing her feelings.
“Mindfulness is a personal challenge for me,” said Connors, and it’s one of the reasons she applied to join the committee last winter. “Instead of running away from my feelings, I strive to identify and tackle them, and I also strive to create a safe and vulnerable space for my students, so they can feel comfortable expressing their feelings.”
The committee charges include allowing students a mindfulness activity in each class and staff a mindfulness activity in each staff and leadership meeting. This could mean breathing, movement, reflection or communication exercises.
Connors sees junctions between the other two committees and in her efforts to create a safe, comfortable environment for her students.
“That ties into the resiliency and anti-racism work, to be an ally and support of all of my students and colleagues,” she explained.
Being aware of behavior and triggers is important, added Davis, because “individual and systemic racism are so deeply embedded in our daily lives that we often don’t even notice it’s happening, or that we’re tacitly permitting it to happen.”
Practicing mindfulness and self-awareness, she said, helps to identify patterns “that we are either perpetuating, failing to implement, or that we see happening around us.”
Connors noted that mindfulness practices are ongoing, and never has that been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as vaccines become available and regulations ease, the middle school teacher noted she’s heard a range of emotion from her students: some are excited to return to in-person learning, while others are scared.
“This work is challenging, but it feels so important. I know that the students really need that support. They need that security and safety that it’s going to be OK,” she said.
Resilience
Cannizzaro joined the resilient schools committee after an incident where she saw some students bullying others in her science class. After standing up for them, Cannizzaro wanted to continue to uplift student voices, so she applied and snagged the one student spot.
The resilience committee, Martin explained, is based on extensive anti-trauma research. “Sometimes we are in danger of thinking in deficit terms,” said Martin, which is why the name focuses on resilience rather than on what a student might be lacking.
One idea Cannizzaro is eager to move forward is a safe haven room, where students can take a break to be alone for a moment.
“It’s a lot better than crying in a bathroom stall or making up an injury to go to the nurse’s office,” she said laughing.
So far, she added, the committee has discussed different practices, analyzed stereotypes and talked about the intersection of trauma with issues like racism. “We mainly focus on systematic challenges, such as racism, white supremacy, generational trauma,” she said.
The group is charged with giving students circle practice in morning and advisory meetings, as well as creating monthly circle practice for school staff in staff and leadership meetings.
This is another intersectional issue Davis points to that people need to be conscientious of when engaging in conversation. “Because racism takes a toll on everybody, not just people who find themselves on the receiving end of it, but it negatively impacts people socially and emotionally,” she said.
Diversity, equity and inclusion
South Burlington High School assistant principal Lissa McDonald said she applied for the diverse, equitable and inclusive schools committee as a step towards her personal goal of becoming an antiracist educator.
“I’m a learner I need to keep learning,” she said. In her role at the high school, she helps guide curriculum, she added, so her committee work helps inform how to “promote equity and anti-bias education” within the classroom.
“How can teachers and building administrators work to maybe create conditions that help students feel like it’s natural to talk about race or bias or injustice instead of right now, where some students feel like they’re taking a risk if they want to speak about those things,” said McDonald.
In the same ways that mindfulness intersects with trauma, Davis noted people have to be sensitive to other experiences when diving into conversation around equity.
“So, if we’re having a conversation about vaccine registrations, that we recognize that if we’re talking to Indigenous people in Vermont, many of them still remember the so-called Indian registries, right, and so it’s not as easy as just having a casual conversation about something when there’s that legacy of trauma,” she said.
McDonald added that the committee is more focused on day-to-day relationship and community-building, not necessarily on concrete policy changes. “That work then bleeds into department meetings and it bleeds into leadership team meetings,” she said.
Striking a balance
“It’s not really about the policy. And I think that’s the point that we’re trying to make with these committees,” argued Godek, who oversees the committees with Martin. “It’s not about the policy: it’s about building a community and being able to slow yourself down enough so you can have those conversations and feel the feeling that you have when you’re uncomfortable.”
While Davis agrees that examining bias in mindset is crucial to deconstructing systems of inequity, “it must be accompanied by concrete, tangible and meaningful action,” she said.
“This is where (students) start to recognize civic engagement and the importance of getting involved. And so, if their school environment is modeling real action, then that’s going to have way broader positive effects on them later on,” she said.
When Martin exits the district this July for another position, new hire Violet Nichols will take over as executive director of learning. Moving forward, she will work with Godek in managing the committees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.