Students from Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School presented two workshops at Champlain College to educators, students, parents, caregivers and community members from across the state at the Vermont Association of Middle Level Education annual conference on anti-bullying as part of S.O.A.R, Students Organizing Against Racism.
Their workshop, “Disrupting for Justice” was presented by Ria Fitzgerald, Jahnaiyah Holness, Gio Gedney, Sofia Cohen, Sidali Noor, Maddox DuBois, Will Chaulk, Bari Tornwini, Abby Lynch and Zach Pierson.
