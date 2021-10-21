While many schools look toward technology for answers, other unplug and turn to nature and the outdoors.
Davis Community School of South Burlington is one such school that uses creative solutions to meet children’s health and learning needs. In collaboration with local outdoor program, Wonder Roots, go into the woods one school day a week to explore, move, create and imagine in a natural environment. What began as an additional COVID mitigation strategy, forest days have become an essential part of school curriculum, inspiring teachers to take more of their learning outside.
Returning for their second year of collaboration teachers report less student mental health and teacher burn-out.
“Here, in the woods, we can do things that we like to do,” said second grader Emily Blais.
