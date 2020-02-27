D.A.R.E. to grow

Chamberlin fifth graders D.A.R.E. to learn about making good decisions.

 Courtesy photo

Chamberlin fifth graders D.A.R.E. to learn about making good decisions. The students, seen with South Burlington Police Department Student Resource Officer, Corporal Brianne Williamson, continue the city’s 20-year tradition. D.A.R.E. curriculum reinforces the dangers of drugs and alcohol and includes a focus on decision making skills.

