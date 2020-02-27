Team Vermont Entrepreneurship Day/Week 2020 announced the secondary school student winners in the 11th annual Vermont Entrepreneurship Day Visual Media Competition.
Alyssa Cady, a sophomore at South Burlington High School, won third place in the statewide competition for her bumper sticker design.
“It was really cool when I got the email back that I was a finalist,” said Cady. “I was surprised because a lot of people submit designs to this contest. It’s pretty awesome sharing art and getting a positive response back.”
The bumper sticker Cady designed features silhouettes of people communicating and interacting. Her design hits upon the primary feature of the visual media competition’s message, “Vermont Entrepreneurs, connecting communities.”
Cady, who took on the challenge as part of her South Burlington High School Graphic Design Class with Philip Galiga, explained her inspiration: “I wanted to show the process of ideas and people. The green font I chose for a Vermont feel. I tried to keep it simple while still following the criteria of the project.”
The artist and student is no stranger to entrepreneurship. She has her own photography business.
“I work with another local photographer as a second shooter at weddings,” remarked Cady. “And, I do a lot of sports photography. I also started doing senior photos this year.”
The annual Entrepreneurial Celebration is sponsored by the Vermont Small Business Development Center, Vermont Career and Tech Center Student Organizations, the U.S. Small Business Administration - VT District Office and the Vermont Business Education Corporation.