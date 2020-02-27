Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the night. Low 13F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.