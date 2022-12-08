The projected cost to bring temporary classrooms to the South Burlington school district has jumped from $1.3 million to more than $6 million.
The South Burlington School Board has been working for some time to address overcrowding at both the Rick Marcotte Central and Orchard schools linked to population growth in the city.
Since last fall, an enrollment committee, composed of community members and school personnel, has been working on finding solutions for elementary schools currently exceeding the state-recommended 85 percent capacity by more than 100 students.
The original projected cost for the classrooms, or zero energy modules (ZEMs), jumped to more than $6 million based on several factors not originally budgeted: the increased cost of labor, supply chain issues and the inability to get building materials.
The board approved the plan to move forward with the zero energy modules in August. The portable buildings range in size and use — from homes to offices to classrooms to entire school campuses — and school officials have said they can help to provide an immediate, albeit temporary, solution to a longer-term problem.
The eight proposed modules are expected to have a lifespan of 10 or more years and can be moved within the district to meet the changing capacity needs. The district has retained architects and engineers to integrate the modules into the existing school facilities.
DEW Construction in Williston is managing the project and has been working with South Burlington Superintendent Violet Nichols and staff on construction details, design and a timeline.
“We are now faced with a $6 million bill for an unbudgeted project that needed to be done five years ago,” Nichols said at a recent board meeting.
Impact fees
Although the board reappropriated $1.3 million the district had planned to use for a new roof at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School for the temporary classrooms, the board has also been examining the use of impact fees to address its pressing capital needs.
Developers would pay impact fees on new development, and those fees would, in turn, pay for capital expenditures.
According to an impact fee analysis by Resource Systems Group, Inc. led by Johnathan Slason, these fees would apply to the construction of new developments, specifically housing units — with exemptions for affordable housing — and would be based on the number of bedrooms, set in four categories: 0-1 bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and more than four bedrooms.
“The (impact fee) amount that is being tabled is a legally maximum amount,” Slason said at a recent South Burlington City Council meeting. “That is to pay for the amount of new capacity that would be provided by the ZEMs that’s in proportion to the share that the new growth and additional students projected by that growth would impose on the existing new environment.”
According to the report and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, South Burlington is expected to remain one of the fastest growing communities in Vermont. The 2020 Census data indicates the state population grew 2.8 percent between 2010 and 2020, while South Burlington grew 13.34 percent, from 17,904 to 20,292 residents, between the same time frame.
The expectation is that South Burlington is expected to add over 1,000 housing units (up to 1,400 if long-term trends continue) over the next 10 years.
A portion of those households and the residents living in them are likely to, or at some point in the future, house school-age children, adding to the overall demand for educational facilities in the school district.
If impact fees are adopted, they would apply to new or existing homes following a projected start date of July 1, 2023.
Although impact fees are typically levied at the time a building permit is issued, the school district is recommending a six-month phased-in approach to soften the financial blow to developments that have already been planned. This approach calls for 50 percent of the fees on new projects to be paid on or after July 1, 2023. After this initial six-month phasing-in period, new developments would be on the hook for 100 percent of the fee after Jan. 1, 2024.
The district is also wondering whether to pursue a bond in March to expedite the purchase of the new modules — with the hope of having the modules in place by next school year. Impact fees are projected to cover the financing of the bond, and over time, 91 percent of the total costs of the modules.
The board presented an ordinance with draft language on Nov. 21 to the city council for the implementation of impact fees, and members agreed on taking up the matter again on Monday, Dec. 19, with the goal of setting a public hearing date in January. That process would mark phase 1 of an overall approach to remedy over-enrollment throughout the entire district, Nichols said, and “as students age, spacing solutions will continue through middle and high schools. But it’s unclear exactly what the next plans are.
“We have the immediate and overdue need to provide space solutions,” she added.
