Congratulations Class of 2021

Surrounded by family, friends and teachers, 13 students graduated from Lake Champlain Waldorf School in Shelburne on Sunday, June 6, including two students from South Burlington, Sam Gerlack and Delaney Bunders. Commencement speaker Steve Olson, who teaches music, opened the ceremony, which included songs and poetry arranged and performed by the seniors.

