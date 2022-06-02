The Community College of Vermont will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield Saturday, June 4, at 2 p.m.
More than 450 students will be awarded associate degrees.
Dr. Wanda Heading-Grant will be this year’s keynote speaker. Vice provost for diversity, equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Carnegie Mellon University, Heading-Grant formerly served as the University of Vermont’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion.
This year’s student speaker is Kirsten Kersey, who attended Community College of Vermont’s Upper Valley academic center. Kersey has been an active member of the Upper Valley’s youth services community, having worked for the Junction Youth Center and Hartford Youth Council. She will earn an associate degree in behavioral science and plans to pursue a career in youth services.
Director of HireAbility Vermont (formerly VocRehab) Diane Dalmasse will receive the Community Service Award. For more than 30 years, Dalmasse has worked to help Vermonters with disabilities access career pathways and find meaningful employment.
College president Joyce Judy will officiate the event, Gov. Phil Scott will address the Class of 2022, and members of the Vermont State College Systems board of trustees will attend.
