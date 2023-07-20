The charter committee, tasked with reviewing potential changes to South Burlington’s governing bodies, is recommending that the city’s school district expand the number of members on its school board but keep its members elected at-large.
One of the primary reasons for expanding the board, according to committee and school board members, is its workload.
“I really think that ... five people is not enough, especially if some of them are working full-time,” Anne Lalonde, a member of the charter committee, said at their Wednesday meeting.
Kate Bailey, a current school board member and member of the charter committee, cited recent contract negotiations as “a pretty heavy lift” and noted that “five members make committee work difficult and make our workloads pretty heavy, particularly folks who work full-time.”
But the exact number of members that the school board should have has not yet been decided.
South Burlington’s school board is currently made up of five members elected at-large. But as the city continues to grow, officials have started taking stock of their governing bodies, and whether they adequately meet the needs of the city.
To address this, the charter committee, first tasked by the city council in 2021, has been exploring new models for both the city council and school board.
While conversations around the city council remain ongoing, most involved seemed to agree that the school board should be expanded but should remain at-large — meaning voters across the city, rather than from wards or districts within the city, would have a say in electing members of the board.
Elizabeth Fitzgerald, a charter committee member, and a former school board member, said that curriculum across the city’s schools is “uniform, and largely driven by the state and federal requirements.”
“Personally, I think school board should be at large,” she said. “Even expanding the number to seven and really tapping into new talent is going to require citywide effort. (But) I think the school’s mission is uniform across the community” compared to debate around city councilors elected at-large or by wards.
“What I haven’t heard is what was the rationale behind doing something different than at-large for the school board? I can’t answer that question,” she said. “So, I don’t recommend it. I don’t think anything’s achieved.”
Fitzgerald was one of seven former members of the school board to come out in support of expanding the number of board members in an editorial published in The Other Paper. Julie Beatty, Diane Bugbee, Bridget Burkhardt, Rich Cassidy, Patrick Leduc and Brian Minier also signed the letter.
In the article, the authors said that expanding representation on the school board “reflects the city’s growth and the increasingly complex needs that demand time and attention, diverse expertise, community input and taxpayer support.”
They compared surrounding districts, including Burlington, Winooski and Colchester, among others, noting that the average number of board members in districts with comparable enrollment and budget sizes was nine.
The Mount Mansfield Unified Union School District, for example, had roughly the same enrollment and similar budget figures for the 2022-23 school year, but had 15 board members — 10 more than South Burlington’s school board.
“These larger boards represent unique geographic interests. Though South Burlington is not as geographically diverse, the increasing enrollment and required taxpayer-approved budget support a broader base of representation,” the authors wrote.
“This is an opportunity to shore up community oversight and representation over one of South Burlington’s vital assets, its public school system,” the former board members said. “The reputation of the school district is what has attracted many of our burgeoning population to South Burlington, and it is what keeps families here long after their children have grown.”
Following the charter committee’s meeting on Wednesday, school board members decided they would discuss the recommendations at their Aug. 2 meeting.
“I’m not certain that the school board itself is unanimous in how it feels,” school board Chair Alex McHenry said, “but perhaps this is something that we could warn for Aug. 2 to have some kind of discussion. If we can’t get to a unanimous resolution, each of us could chime in with a statement of some sort and their rationale.”
Any structural change to the school board — and to the city council — would come from the voters at either town meeting or during November elections in 2024. But the city council will ultimately have the final say as to whether voters will be able to decide either way.
