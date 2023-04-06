South Burlington High School students in the College Bound program went on their fifth field trip of the school year.
Thirty-five students attended an event at St. Michael’s College where they heard U.S. Rep. Becca Balint give a keynote speech before they participated in workshops coordinated by Vermont Student Assistance Corp.
The workshops covered a variety of topics, from exploring careers to paying for college. A highlight was eating in the dining hall. South Burlington High School provides sophomores and juniors who are first generation college students the opportunity to explore college campuses and increase their understanding of options after high school.
A student is considered first generation if their parents or caregivers did not complete a four-year bachelor’s degree program.
