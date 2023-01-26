Shelburne Community School’s “B-Wing” has been comprised of six temporary classroom spaces for at least a decade now — not as temporary as was envisioned when they were first installed.
The South Burlington School District hopes to avoid that fate. The district began using temporary classrooms at the Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School in March, and the district will begin using education impact fees to cost out the district’s use of zero emission modular buildings, but the city will still have to develop a more permanent solution for a growing student population.
For the Champlain Valley School District, the problem of overcrowded schools may be coming to a head sooner rather than later. At Williston’s Allen Brook School, a shortage classroom space for the school’s K-2 population is forcing the district to earmark more than $400,000 for two temporary classroom spaces.
“This is really urgent,” Jeanne Jensen, the district’s former chief operations manager, said at the Dec. 13 board meeting. “It is a major problem for Allen Brook; it has to be addressed.”
With K-12 populations expected to increase over the next five to 10 years, officials with Champlain Valley School District are beginning to formulate a plan to refurbish their schools to ensure they meet the space demands of their member towns’ increasing populations.
It’s a district-wide and county-wide issue that, according to demographic reports, should continue to increase in intensity for both the Champlain Valley and South Burlington districts in the coming years.
Hinesburg is set to see a spike in K-12 populations in the next decade; the town already has the highest percentage of renter-occupied units among the Champlain Valley district’s member towns but has hundreds of housing units that have yet to be permitted on the horizon that were not accounted for in the district’s demographic report that was released in May.
Additionally increased student enrollment from new development in Williston will begin overwhelming capacity at the Allen Brook School, the report says.
However, potential renovations at Allen Brook come at a hefty price — to the tune of $47 million.
“We’ve known this was coming. We’ve had an architect working on this for two years; he came up with a number that was jaw dropping,” Jensen said. “I thought the number was going to be in the single digits.”
For now, the modular classroom spaces at the Williston school are “intended to be a bridge between a future project and the space issues they have now,” said Gary Marckres, Champlain Valley School District’s newest chief operations officer.
With the 2024 budget approved, Marckres says he is starting a more comprehensive look at the district’s schools “and to build a capital plan that makes sense to address needs at multiple schools (or) to at least address the highest priority ones,” including schools in Williston, Hinesburg and Shelburne.
“A more comprehensive package will save taxpayers money in the long run,” he said.
South Burlington, meanwhile, has been facing overcrowding issues at both the Rick Marcotte Central and Orchard schools — both linked to population growth in the city — for some time now. Both schools exceed the state recommended 85 percent capacity by more than 100 students.
“This pressure has absolutely impacted the way that we’re able to deliver education to students in those schools,” South Burlington Superintendent Violet Nichols said.
All five of the district’s schools will begin to see climbing enrollment, according to a demographic report released in 2021.
South Burlington is expected to remain one of the fastest growing communities in Vermont, according to a report and data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 Census data indicates the state population grew 2.8 percent between 2010 and 2020, while South Burlington grew 13.34 percent, from 17,904 to 20,292 residents, between the same time frames.
The expectation is that South Burlington is expected to add over 1,000 housing units (up to 1,400 if long-term trends continue) over the next 10 years.
To address the issue, the district plans on spending more than $6 million on temporary classrooms there — an immediate, albeit temporary, solution to a longer-term problem — as part of a $14.5 million bond for voters to consider on Town Meeting Day.
To recoup those funds, the city will use education impact fees — or fees levied on new housing development in the city — to pay for capital expenditures. The city council approved that use during its meeting on Monday night.
Meanwhile, more longer-term options to address classroom space remain undecided. South Burlington residents rejected a bond vote that would have raised taxes to renovate the middle and high schools in the city in March 2020.
Marckres gave no timeline for when the Champlain district’s capital plan would be completed but said a “district wide conversation will certainly be needed, probably to include reestablishing and reenergizing a committee to really look at each building strategically and see ... what kind of relationships we can build and have a comprehensive plan that addresses our needs and is most fiscally responsible.”
