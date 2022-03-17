Classic theater

From left, Grace Kline (Joe), Shelburne resident Catherine Viner (Beth), Shelburne resident Lili Diemer (Amy) and Kerna Bond-Bardes (Meg).

 Courtesy photo

Rice Memorial High School students performed “Little Women” last weekend. The four shows were directed by Kevin Ginter and Monsignor John McDermott.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.