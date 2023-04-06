After the South Burlington School Board announced a change to the district’s director of equity position at its March 8 board meeting, residents fear that a new focus on social-emotional learning may leave other aspects of diversity, equity and inclusion behind.
Following the adoption of the district’s first equity policy last year, De-Dee Loftin-Davis was hired in April to fulfill the role of executive director of equity.
After this year’s Town Meeting Day, the board announced the formation of a revised diversity, equity and inclusion position that would include a social-emotional learning component. The board emphasized that this decision does not add additional staff, but instead broadens the scope of the current position held by Loftin-Davis, leaving community members confused about the status of her employment and the future of the Office of Equity and Anti-racism.
“During the past year, we’ve had a director of equity,” said David Shiman, a member of the South Burlington Education Equity Collective, a group that ensures equity concerns are addressed by the district. “We’ve been encouraged by the direction the equity and anti-racism work has gone and have been very impressed with Ms. Loftin-Davis work. We’ve also been concerned with the (social-emotional learning) position with the lack of available information with respect to mission goals and budget staffing for the new position and we hope that will emerge, although we haven’t seen it yet. We fear that the challenges posed by equity and anti-racism will be blunted, if not diluted, by a social-emotional learning agenda.”
Throughout the past eight months while working closely with community members, students, and the district’s executive teams, Loftin-Davis has done significant data analysis, policy overview, and presented equity monitoring reports to the board in order to begin the work of “uprooting over 214 years of deeply embedded whiteness, racism, injustice, racial and cultural harm in Vermont,” reads the Office of Equity and Anti-racism website.
She has also worked to create anti-Black racism lesson plans as an additional educational resource for teachers and support staff.
In an interview with The Other Paper following the town meeting day election, former chair of the school board Travia Childs — who also helped draft the equity policy in 2021— expressed concern after not being reelected that the board’s lack of representation for marginalized students could result in a shift away from a focus on anti-racism work.
“They’re going to all focus on different things,” she said. “If I was running against a person of color, I would be excited. But when we take an older Caucasian man, and now a Caucasian team, they don’t know what to do. They don’t know how it feels. It showed us now that South Burlington hasn’t changed. I was the first (chair) person of color so that shows us we’re going backward, which is the sad part.”
Superintendent Violet Nichols explained at a recent meeting that the executive director of equity role held by Loftin-Davis is not being eliminated — it is a contracted role, similar to every other position within the district — but it does expire on the last day of June.
The board said that it has spent the last month and a half evaluating qualitative and quantitative data presented by Loftin-Davis and other executive staff and have found clear connections between high levels of social and emotional learning needs and lowered rates of proficiency in language arts and math among historically marginalized students.
“When I evaluate what our students need, we know that the pandemic dramatically changed learning for our students,” Nichols at the meeting said. “Without social-emotional learning, students are not available for learning. We can do all of the work as a system, as a board to evaluate our policies for racist and biased language and policies ... but if our students and our staff are not available for learning, we will not make changes as a system.”
She said that the proposed expansion of this diversity, equity and inclusion position to include a social-emotional learning component is meant to help in the creation of an anti-racism plan that can be “living.”
“We could have the best plan in the world and if our students and staff are not ready and available to reap its benefits, it will not be effective,” she said.
Still, parents and residents concerned with equity in the district fear that without Loftin-Davis, they will once again be speaking “into a black hole.”
“I am very worried without De-Dee as an advocate for transparency and an ally in our push for equity in our South Burlington schools,” Heidi Klauber, parent and member of South Burlington Education Equity Collective, said. “While I can’t speak to all of her accomplishments over the past eight months, I’m aware she started and advised the first-ever Black Student Union at South Burlington High School and is pretty much solely responsible for our robust Office of Equity and Anti-racism webpage full of resources, both integral steps in the right direction educating our predominantly white district.”
Nichols acknowledged Loftin-Davis as a “valued member of our team,” and that she is invited to apply for the position when it is opened. A concrete description for the position is in the works of being created, but the process is going to require engagement.
“Our staff is telling us social emotional learning is something that needs to be addressed. It’s our responsibility to be responsive to our students and our staff’s needs as they evolve,” she said. “Diversity, equity inclusion, anti-racism with a social-emotional lens is in alignment with our multi-tiered systems of support. It’s not a social-emotional learning role.”
