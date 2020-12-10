Chamberlin School celebrates a new vision for supporting our community during our Gertrude Chamberlin Elementary School 2020 Food Drive.
This year our Chamberlin families and students collected 536 pounds of food donations which were added to the South Burlington Food Shelf’s holiday giving. With added support from our greater community, Chamberlin staff, the Parent-Teacher Organization, Vibrant Church, Menard and Sons, Ignite Church and the School Lunch Fairies we were able to support many of our families here at Chamberlin during this holiday season as well.
This has certainly been a year of change and we are thankful for all that we are able to do to support each other. Chamberlin school wishes each of you a safe and healthy Holiday season.
