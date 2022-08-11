Chamberlin School principal honored

Holly Rouelle, principal of Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington, was recognized by the National Association of Elementary School Principals as its Distinguished Vermont Principal of the Year at a dinner at Killington in early August.
Rouelle, who will represent Vermont at the 2022 National Distinguished Principal Program in Washington, D.C., in October, received a certificate and ring from Josten’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.