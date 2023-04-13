Benjamin Gould, a parent of a Rick Marcotte Central School second grader, decided to speak out during the public comment period at the March 8 school board meeting to express “significant frustration with the transportation services,” calling the South Burlington School District’s bus schedules this year sporadic and unpredictable.
“My daughter has been shunted between bus routes five different times this year, he said, “The bus picks her up at our house at 7:55 in the morning, on a good day, she can just barely get to school in time for the beginning of class at 8:05. In the afternoon, it’s been very sporadic — some days she’ll get home at 3:15, some days she won’t be dropped off until 3:45.”
Transportation supervisor Kathy LaRock said she has never seen such a severe shortage of bus drivers in her nearly 26 years with the district. Like most of the state, South Burlington has been battling a bus driver shortage that has left employees tired, disgruntled and overworked. LaRock explained that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she had a total of 27 bus drivers. Now, the bus garage is forced to find solutions with only 15 drivers and five bus monitors reporting for duty throughout the week.
With nearly half of her staff gone and no substitute fill-ins, LaRock said that much of her job now is spent splitting routes, finding coverage and figuring out how to get students to school should one of her drivers call in sick — which all needs to be done before 6:45 a.m. each morning. It’s a situation that sometimes forces her to jump behind the wheel in the worst of scenarios along with the district’s transportation coordinator, Sean Mackenzie, who is also covering a full route.
“The transportation department is currently severely understaffed and is likely to lose more drivers through both natural attrition and too often because of the stresses that the drivers are currently facing,” said South Burlington parent and bus driver Mark Gabel at the school board meeting on Wednesday.
Contract negotiations
The school board has been in negotiations with the district’s support staff union — which includes bus drivers— since April of last year. The three-year contract, which was ratified by the school board at Wendnesday night’s meeting, calls for a $2 increase current to the current support staff wages. For bus drivers, this brings the starting wage up to $23.37, which will increase on a yearly basis. By the 15th year, drivers could make up to $31.26 per hour.
“The way that we defined market rate is by looking at Chittenden County median wages,” said board member and member of the support staff negotiating team, Kate Bailey. “So, not at the high end, not at the low end, not even the average but the median, trying to land somewhere in the middle and that was our guidepost as we went through the new salary schedule.”
“We really think this is at least a positive step forward to try to staff our schools,” said the union’s lead negotiator and special educator at South Burlington School District, Noah Everitt. “Part of the hope is, are we getting wages and benefits (for bus drivers) to a place where people see that as a career for them and their families?”
For comparison, Burlington has a 12-step salary model that starts at $16.79 an hour going up yearly and ending at $19.29. The Essex-Westford district is most comparable to the South Burlington district with a 28-step model beginning at $22.70 and ending at $33.50.
The outlier, Champlain Valley School District — which is currently fully staffed with bus drivers — has some of the highest pay in the county. Their three-step model has wages starting at $26.60, moving into step two at $30.33 and ending at step three at $32.75.
However, Bailey emphasized that bus drivers for that district pay 20 percent for their health insurance premium, whereas South Burlington district drivers are paying 12 percent, “so they have a little bit more take home pay and a little less going to health insurance,” she said. “Most importantly, in my opinion, the Champlain Valley School District bus drivers have five to eight paid days off, our bus drivers have significantly more.”
Transportation staff hired before June 30, 2025 are entitled to 20 sick days per year and 15 sick days for employees hired after June 30, 2025.
However, some drivers said they struggled to even take a day off with no backup to cover their routes. At the meeting, Gabel recounted a time this year when he had to take a day off in order to renew his bus driver’s license, but ironically, the only time available to take a test was during one of his driving shifts.
“I applied for a day off weeks ago. I couldn’t get it,” he said. “Kathy (the transportation supervisor) said ‘You’ve got to go.’ I said, ‘Will you have anybody to cover my route?’ No.”
“I started on Monday letting my parents, families and kids know that I would not be there. It even went so far as some of the families who said, ‘Oh my god, I can’t be there to pick up my kindergartener tomorrow, what am I going to do?’ Now I’m reaching out to the parent across the street, ‘Could you pick her up tomorrow?’ This really shouldn’t be my job, but that’s how bad it’s gotten at this point.”
Rolling cancellations
Tim Jarvis, the district’s senior director of operations and finance, has grappled with a slew of solutions that have all been relatively unsuccessful. From splitting runs to spending almost $40,000 year to date on private transportation services for extracurricular activities, the district is now contemplating rolling cancellations after spring break.
“What this means is we decide on a weekly basis or bi-weekly basis to say on (a certain day) there will be no bus. Parents, we’re very sorry for the inconvenience but you’re going to need to find alternative transportation on that day,” explained Jarvis.
Although no final decision has been made, superintendent Violet Nichols said that with the cancellations the district has been making anyways, this will provide more notice for families and students.
“We are having to issue cancellations anyway,” she said. “I just want to be clear that this isn’t additional cancellations, it’s cancellations with notice and with thought. This would be a way for us to give families, students, parents and bus drivers some advance notice to avoid those last-minute scrambling pieces.”
But Gabel objected to the notion of rolling cancellations.
“I’m not doing it because my kids are getting to school by God, even if it means that I’ve got to bring other kids as well,” he said.
“Since the administration, the school board and the union have made a choice to enter a three-year contract that will not allow for the transportation department to compete financially, it’s critical that South Burlington schools immediately explore options that color outside of the lines and come up with creative ways to both retain and attract new drivers beyond pay and negotiated benefits,” Gabel said. “I haven’t seen anything that might attract new drivers or retain existing staff. Now, I’m bringing it to the school before the department goes beyond repair and into catastrophic failure mode.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.