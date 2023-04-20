Budding essayists

Vermont Day School 8th grader Oonagh Guyer of South Burlington is the winner of this year’s Lincoln Essay contest. Hosted annually by Hildene, Robert Todd Lincoln’s family estate, 8th-grade students from across the state were asked to submit essays focused on civil discourse and difficult subjects.
The topic of this year’s essay was censorship and the rise of book bans in the United States. In addition to Oonagh’s top place finish, Vermont Day School students Jesse Kim of Burlington placed third. Margot Dator of Shelburne and Parker Wildey of Charlotte were finalists.
A total of 198 essays were submitted. On May 21, Guyer and Kim will travel to Manchester to celebrate their accomplishments.
Visit hildene.org to learn more.
