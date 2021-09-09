Bringing the sax back — to school
Courtesy photo

Emijoi felt excited on her first day of sixth grade at F. H. Tuttle Middle School a couple weeks ago. Her favorite activity so far was taking a field trip with her class to North Beach. She’s looking forward to learning Spanish, studying her favorite subject in school — science — and playing the saxophone. One fun fact she’s learned so far? That making sounds with her sax is easier than she thought.

Tags

