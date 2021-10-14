Laura Rowntree has been appointed to serve a five-month term on the South Burlington School board following former member Rebecca Day’s sudden resignation in September.
Board members interviewed four candidates at a meeting last week and gathered again last Friday to announce the appointment.
Rowntree noted she is used to working with “dueling viewpoints” in her various roles as a parent of two, an assistant attorney general for Vermont and a former teacher.
“I’m eager to serve, I’m willing to devote the time and attention to learn how to be an effective board member and to do the work,” she said.
Rowntree’s appointment comes just in time to meet the deadline set by state statute: a vacated school board seat must be filled 30 days from the departure of the former member. In this case, Day announced her immediate resignation Sept. 8 in a letter to Superintendent David Young and board chair Bridget Burkhardt. She wrote that the decision was “strictly due to a personal life change” involving a move out of the state to Utah and made with “much regret.”
Day had been elected to her three-year seat just six months earlier on Town Meeting Day, meaning come March 2022 voters will choose a candidate to serve the term’s remaining two years.
Rowntree has worked at the Vermont Attorney General’s office since 2018 but, before becoming a lawyer, she received a master’s degree at Fordham University School of Education and worked briefly as an English teacher in New York. That experience out of college gave her a “keen perspective on issues educators face,” she said.
Her top three pressing issues facing the school district are facilities; the physical and mental health of students and staff; and diversity, equity and inclusion, according to her application.
The board asked mostly the same questions of each candidate, focusing on communication — how well the district communicates, where they’ve failed and what the candidate would change — interest in running for a full term, the district’s failed bond proposal to rehab facilities, equity and racial justice, and whether each of the candidates are vaccinated. (Spoiler: Yes, they all are.)
Capacity issues were an issue then and they haven’t gone away, she noted. Recent U.S. Census data confirms that more people have moved to South Burlington over the last 10 years — about a 13 percent population increase.
“I think so many of the issues that you all were grappling with a few years ago in terms of buildings being at capacity and needing repairs are just going continue to be issues going forward,” she said, adding that she voted yes on proposals the board put forward in part because her children would benefit from enhanced facilities “but also because the public schools are a priority for me as a taxpayer, as a citizen. That’s why I became a public school teacher in the first place,” she said.
When asked about her thoughts on racial justice issues in the school district, Rowntree noted her work as a lawyer on labor relations and equal employment opportunities.
“This is my legal area of expertise. I have a deep understanding of these issues and I’m keenly aware of how they impact a workplace for employees, I’m aware of how they impact children and other members of the community who come into contact with the district and with the school,” she said.
Only five applied for the position, Burkhardt clarified in an email to The Other Paper. One of the five candidates did not attend the interview session, so board members only considered four.
Other candidates included Michelle Boyer, Jeffrey Culkin and Chris Trombly — all “highly qualified,” board member Brian Minier said.
“Incredible candidates throwing their hat in the ring at a time when a lot of work is going on,” he said.
“This was a difficult process for the board just because the candidates are so highly qualified and, frankly, I’m glad none of you decided to run against me because maybe I would have lost in one of my races,” board member Alex McHenry added, laughing.
Burkhardt echoed her fellow board members praise of all four candidates, encouraging them to continue participating in the district and keep their eyes open for future opportunities — both she and Minier are up for reelection next year and “more people running is always better than fewer,” she noted. “We would love to see this quality of candidates run in the spring and in the future.”
Freshman school board member Travia Childs was notably absent at both board meetings last week — evidence of her decision to step back from her duties to care for her mental and physical health until an investigation into the administration’s handling of a racial harassment incident is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.