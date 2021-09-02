It was pouring rain on Monday, Aug. 30 when Naomi embarked on her first day of fifth grade at Gertrude Chamberlin School. “I was pretty chill,” she wrote after the day was over — not nervous at all. She had to wear a mask indoors per school policy, but she’s pretty used to it by now. While she said it felt like a “normal day” back at school (normal being a moving target these days), Naomi noticed there are more spots for students at the lunchroom tables, and students from different classes could mingle at recess and snack together — new compared to last year’s stricter pandemic policies.
One of her favorite things that happened on her first day was playing getting-to-know-your-classmate games. “Like a memory game in which we said our favorite animals,” she recalled. What was one cool fact she’s learned so far? “Dolphins sleep with their eyes open,” she wrote.
