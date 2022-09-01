Back to school

Shelburne resident Fleet Marine Force Corpsman Perry Melvin, paymaster for the Donald Cook Detachment, Marine Corps League, presented a $500 check to Austin Therault of WPTZ-TV for its Stuff the Bus program.
The program provides school supplies to area students in need. The drive continued through August.
