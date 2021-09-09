Following the sudden death of F.H. Tuttle Middle School’s principal last month, assistant principal David Hyatt will continue to serve as interim principal until mid-fall when the South Burlington school district hopes to hire a temporary replacement.

Retired South Burlington school administrators, Bob Goudreau and Joe O’Brien, have returned to support Hyatt and the middle school team until at least October, superintendent David Young explained at a school board meeting Sept. 1.

Former principal Karsten Schlenter died after falling ill while on a trip in August. Superintendent David Young told district families Aug. 16, about a week before schools returned to session.

The plan, Young said, is to hire an interim principal who would work until next June when the district would begin a search for a full-time replacement.

“The administrators and the entire district have been very supportive of David and the sad loss of Karsten,” Young said at the board meeting, adding that schools are offering extensive counseling opportunities for both students and staff.

Schlenter joined the middle school as principal in 2010 but had been an educator since 1991. At the time of his death, he was traveling in Alaska with his wife, Toni, who worked at Gertrude Chamberlin School in South Burlington, according to Young. One of his daughters also has worked in food service throughout the district.

In a note to families Aug. 21, Young wrote: “Karsten touched the lives of so many in our district and throughout the wider South Burlington community. I had the immense honor of working with him for 10 years and his dedication for his profession and commitment to students and families always did and will continue to inspire me.”