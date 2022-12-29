The South Burlington School District started and ended 2022 in the same way: overcrowded.
Both Rick Marcotte Central School and Orchard School exceed the state-recommended 85 percent capacity by nearly 100 students.
Since the fall of 2021, an enrollment committee composed of community members and school personnel has been working on finding solutions to the elementary schools’ overcrowding issues, ultimately landing on the plan to integrate eight Zero Energy Modules into the existing school facilities.
The school board led by the newly appointed superintendent Violet Nichols, approved the plan to move forward with the classrooms in August with the hopes of having them constructed by January. But, due to unforeseen circumstances the project intensified in more ways than one.
Much like everything else, the original projected cost for the modules jumped dramatically from $1.2 million to more than $6 million based on several unbudgeted factors.
Although the board reappropriated $1.3 million the district had planned to use for a new roof at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School for the temporary classrooms, the board came up short on the remaining $5 million.
As a solution, the board examined the use of impact fees on new developments paid by developers that would, in turn, pay for 91 percent of the modules’ costs over six years. Based on an analysis by Resource Systems Group, these fees would apply to the construction of new housing units since data shows that South Burlington is expected to remain one of the fastest growing communities in Vermont with over 1,000 housing units projected to be built over the next 10 years.
A portion of those households and the residents living in them are likely to house school-age children, adding to the overall demand for educational facilities in the school district.
Although impact fees are typically levied at the time a building permit is issued, the school district is recommending a six-month phased-in approach to soften the financial blow to developments that have already been planned.
This approach calls for 50 percent of the fees on new projects to be paid on or after July 1, 2023. After this initial six-month phasing-in period, new developments would be on the hook for 100 percent of the fee after Jan. 1, 2024.
The South Burlington City Council has shown an overall support of the implementation of impact fees thus far and have set a public hearing date for Jan. 23, 2023. Should everything go as planned, the board is hoping the temporary classrooms will be instituted by the 2023 school year.
However, this is really only the first step in addressing the issues of overcrowding that are expected to continue as students age out of elementary school and into middle and high school. Although no plans have been made to address future issues, the eight modules are expected to have a lifespan of 10 or more years and can be moved within the district to meet changing capacity needs.
