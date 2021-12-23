In the same year that South Burlington voters elected the city’s first person of color to the school board, schools were hammered with incidents of racism in classrooms and sports arenas.
The school board race shed light on how bias persists in the community at the same time Black Lives Matter flags were flown at middle and elementary schools year-round. A high school teacher made a racist joke about a noose at the same time school board members began writing a new equity policy.
It’s hard to hold both together, the incidents of prejudice and the acts of resistance. There’s a saying that goes: one step forward, three steps back. Sometimes it feels that way, but then students return resilient, buoyant and dogged in the face of adversity, pushing for change and for their voices to be heard. And that saying begins to crack.
In February, F.H. Tuttle Middle School students petitioned board members to fly the Black Lives Matter flag at their school year-round — not just during Black History Month — which led to the flag being flown at the district’s three elementary schools as well.
Also, last winter, students and staff joined together on three committees to discuss trauma, mindfulness, diversity, equity and inclusion, with a goal of developing strategies to move the community from conversation to concrete action. While some school officials argued their work is slow on purpose, to be diligent and intentional in having uncomfortable conversations, they also admitted that out of 30 plus members, at most four staff and one student of color were involved.
In recent months, school officials credited those conversations with guiding the path for the district’s executive director of equity, a new position that is yet to be filled.
Those conversations, however, did not prevent a South Burlington High School teacher from making a joke about hanging an object resembling a noose near the school’s Black Lives Matter flag last March. Nor did they seem to mitigate the fallout when newly elected school board member, and the first Black woman to serve on the board, Travia Childs, called out officials in August for sheltering the teacher at the expense of her son, a senior at the time who witnessed the noose incident and filed the original complaint.
In the months following Childs’ August statement, more information trickled out, revealing the teacher returned to the classroom after a short suspension and one-day pay deduction before retiring quietly in June; another student accused of starting the joke was found to be innocent of violating the school’s racial harassment policy; and a third-party inspection of how the district handled the March incident found that the teacher should have undergone a harsher punishment, short of termination.
Antiracism initiatives remain a standing agenda item at school board meetings. Recently discussion has turned away from the March incident and back to school resource officers as officials wonder whether students benefit or are harmed by police being in schools.
Meanwhile, on the volleyball court far from school board meetings, a South Burlington game was shut down in October after racial and transphobic slurs were allegedly hurled at athletes on the opposing Burlington team. This incident, which sparked a joint statement from both schools’ athletic directors condemning hate speech, became one in a string of highly publicized racist incidents at sporting events across the state this year. Although, as students and the coaches admitted, verbal abuse in sports is not a new thing.
Pointedly addressing incidents like those at the volleyball game and in the high school classroom, members of the South Burlington High School student justice union wrote the district’s first anti-slur policy in November. The policy addresses incidents that happen every day but go unnoticed, students Nyasha Rutanhira and Gianna Morin explained. It was officially added to the student handbook shortly after.
And remember how students are resilient? In late October, the Burlington and South Burlington high schools’ Gender and Sexuality Alliances hosted a drag show at the homecoming football game, to celebrate gay pride. Rainbow, glitter, music and raucous cheers filled the stands and the football field with unabashed joy — what proponents of racial and gender equity say can be one of the best weapons against hate.
