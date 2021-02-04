On Feb. 8, 1921, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified in Vermont, giving many women the right to vote.
While some states had done so the previous August, Vermont did not.
Why is this?
Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance’s executive committee member Sandra Dooley and historian Marilyn Blackwell will join Fran Stoddard on local television show “Across the Fence” at 12:15 p.m. on Feb. 8 to discuss.
Learn why Vermont’s ratification came five months after that of Tennessee, the requisite 36th that put the 72-year suffrage movement over the finish line; how Edna Beard took the first opportunity for women to seek office in Vermont’s legislature and won; and the ways in which pioneering Vermont suffragists, Clarina Howard Nichols and Lucy Daniels, moved the epic struggle to expand voting rights forward.
“Across the Fence” is a production of the University of Vermont Extension Service and WCAX-TV.
