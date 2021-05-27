Community College of Vermont holds a virtual graduation Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m.
More than 450 students from the Class of 2021 will receive associate degrees, while more than 400 members of the Class of 2020 will be celebrated.
Graduates represent all 14 Vermont counties, and various states and countries. The youngest graduate is 17 and the oldest is 86. Among the graduates are 50 veterans and active members of the military.
Gov. Phil Scott will address the graduates, and student speakers from both classes will share remarks. The student speaker for the Class of 2020 is Amanda Letourneau, who attended Newport academic center and completed a degree in liberal studies. Student speaker for the Class of 2021 is Ashleigh du Plessis, from the Upper Valley academic center. She earns her associate degree in STEM studies.
Educator, donor activist and social justice advocate Patricia Fontaine will receive the Community Service Award. A former faculty member and supporter of the College, Fontaine has enabled the college to enhance student support services, including through its peer mentoring program, career services, and student leadership opportunities.
A special impact award given in honor of the college’s 50th anniversary in 2020 will be awarded to Barbara Benedict, president of the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation. Faculty member Pam Monder will receive the Faculty Community Service Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.