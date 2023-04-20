Youth opera goes to Paris

From left, Lili Diemer, Rice Memorial High School, Jane Jensen-Waggoner, Middlebury High School, Jeremiah Stewart, Burlington High School, Connor Trombly, Rice, Ambrose Cusick, Burlington and Neve Bruno, Stowe High School.

 Courtesy photo

The Youth Opera Company of Vermont gave performances of “An American in Paris” at the Waterbury Congregational Church and Faith United Methodist Church in South Burlington last weekend, under the direction of Sarah Cullins and music director Mary Jane Austin, who coached students musically, vocally and on French diction so they could sing familiar works by Gluck, Bizet, Bernstein and others.

