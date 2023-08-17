Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and singer-songwriter Grace Potter recently hosted a town meeting on the arts in South Burlington with young Vermont artists and Vermonters from across the state. The events featured performances by Potter, as well as up-and-coming Vermont artists Kingdom All Stars, Sound Check and Catherine Viner, a recent Rice High School graduate.
Following the performances, the musicians joined Sanders and Potter for a panel discussion about how to advance the arts in Vermont and create more opportunities for young Vermont artists.
“These are difficult times,” Sanders said. “School boards are being forced to face unacceptable decisions — whether they have enough funds for the arts, for a language teacher, for athletic programs. Some of them are choosing not to have the arts at all. But I think it is pretty clear to all of us — from today and from what we experience in our daily lives and in the daily lives of our children, our families, and our communities — not only should we not be cutting back on the arts, we should be expanding them.”
Added Potter: “It’s time to bring dignity to the teachers and professionals working tirelessly to inspire young generations to explore their creative force. It’s time to build arts programs centered around a purposeful, responsible, inspired society.”
“It’s such a great creative outlet for me,” musician Catherine Viner said. “When I can’t put things into words, I put them into songs. Having the opportunity to share my music in front of a captivated audience who truly understood and supported the arts was an amazing experience. It gives me hope that as we continue to shed light on the importance of the arts in Vermont, others will feel the support I felt while performing in this event.”
